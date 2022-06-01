STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entrance tests for admissions to Jamia Millia courses begin 

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Tuesday conducted the entrance test for admission to the Science stream in Class 11 in the schools run by the university.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Tuesday conducted the entrance test for admission to the Science stream in Class 11 in the schools run by the university. As many as 14,849 students appeared in the exam, including 10,638 males and 4,211 females. Test for admission to the Arts and Commerce streams of Class 11 will be held this week.

A total of 1,03,397 candidates, including 56,667 females, have applied for admissions in 136 programmes. The registration for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses ended on Wednesday. Among the 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses, 78 are postgraduate courses, while 17 are PG diploma and two are advanced diploma courses. Entrance tests for admission to courses not covered under the Common UniversityEntrance Test (CUET) will begin on June 11.

