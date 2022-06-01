JNU teachers urge V-C to dissolve leave committee

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, urging her to dissolve the leave committee as the introduction of a new procedure for leave is “worrisome and perplexing” and is in conflict with the powers of statutory authorities.

The JNUTA also urged the V-C to convene an emergency meeting of the executive council to consider the leave applications of eight colleagues “with no further delay”. The university executive council did not deliberate on the pending leave applications of eight teachers and decided to set up a committee to scrutinise all long-leave applications.

The JNUTA said the introduction of a new procedure for leave is “worrisome” as there is already an “established and sound procedure in place for approval of academic leave.”