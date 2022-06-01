Moosewala murder: Plea by gangster in Delhi High Court on June 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has moved the Delhi High Court seeking necessary security arrangements in case he is to be produced to the Punjab Police in connection with the recent murder of renowned singer Sidhu Moosewala.

His plea was mentioned before a HC bench and is likely to be heard on Wednesday. Bishnoi moved the High Court through his advocate Advocate Vishal Chopra after his name surfaced in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi directed the petition to be listed before the concerned bench for hearing on Wednesday. Bishnoi’s counsel mentioned the plea before the bench. He submitted that there is an urgency to hear the matter as there is apprehension about the fake encounter with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The bench perused the plea and directed to list it before the roster bench Special NIA court on Monday had refused to entertain the plea moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who is being alleged to have links with Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder has approached the special court suspecting a fake encounter by Punjab Police.

Bishnoi is under trial and accused of MCOCA before a special court. Moosewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh of Patiala House Court had refused to entertain the plea seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to give prior information to the court and not to give the custody of Bishnoi to any state police including Punjab.

The plea stated that the trial of the applicant under MCOCA would hamper if his custody were granted to other states’ police. Court sources confirmed that the Special Judge has refused to entertain the plea saying security is a state subject.