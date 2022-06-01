New Delhi: Tobacco Cessation Centre, Geriatric Clinic launched at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: The Sanjay Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi has inaugurated two clinics: Tobacco Cessation Centre for those who want to quit tobacco consumption and a Geriatric Clinic for senior citizens on Tuesday.

According to officials, both clinics will run on a daily basis.

Dr SK Arora, Medical Superintendent addressed the launch event at the hospital and said that both the clinics will prioritise people who want to quit tobacco consumption and senior citizens respectively.

“The tobacco users – both smokers and gutkha chewers can come where they will be counselled, motivated and if required will be given drugs to quit,” he added.

He further said that though tobacco prevalence is reducing but still more than 26 crore people in our country use Tobacco products. 60-70 % people want to quit but they are not able to quit because of addiction, illness on one side and unavailability of proper platform where they can approach to quit these habits.

The launch event was attended by Rakhi Bidlan, Deputy Speaker at Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Meanwhile, a Geriatric Clinic was also inaugurated by Rakhi Bidlan for providing priority care to senior citizens.

“One block has been created where doctors will examine the patients and in the adjoining room they will get health education, counselling and physiotherapy services so that they do not have to go here and there for different facilities,” added Dr Arora.

He said that 75% of elderly suffer from one or more chronic diseases, about 40% have some disability & nearly 20% have mental health ailments and the needs of elderly on health care are totally different.

“Their priority care is required so a separate clinic has been started. Apart from Geriatric clinics, few beds have been reserved for Senior Citizens like 12 beds in Medicine, 5 each in Surgery and Orthopaedic deptt,” Dr Arora added further.

