Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Auro Home Charger

Goldmedal’s travel charger Auro is a nifty device that provides two QC 3.0 slots and PD ports as well as a three pin plug (AC outlet) for other devices. I took Auro out for a weekend trip and found it useful at the hotel, which had only a single working plug in my room. I was able to charge my phone via USB-C PD and my tablet via USB C to C simultaneously. I could also plug in my laptop, which used a conventional three-pin plug. Results were good and the cable length, excellent. The finish and quality was high and it covered a wide range of voltage (110-220V). I recommend this single device if you plan to leave town for a few days. goldmedalindia.com

Truke Buds F1

Truke’s newly-launched Buds F1 are a treat and ultra-affordable at the same time. The in ear buds offer a good fit for me and also run up to eight hours for me on a single charge. I tried the black version, which paired seamlessly with all my devices. Audio is acceptable with fairly clear audio calls and music. Gaming audio was on point with no latency lags. I liked the battery display on the charging case as well as the economic pricing. truke.in

BOAT Watch Primia

Boat makes feature-filled gadgets that don’t hurt your pocket. Primia is a fine example; a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that looks cool and performs well. Set up is easy with Boat Crest app and the watch runs up to seven days on a single charge, as advertised. Call quality using Primia is clear and loud. I like the AMOLED display, which is razor-sharp. The leather strap adds to the watch’s appeal. Other features were on point with capable voice assistants (Siri/Google Assistant) on board as well as Heart rate/SpO2 and sleep/stress monitoring picking up metrics relatively accurately. Primia is a prime watch that looks great for a dinner party and a gym visit! boat-lifestyle.com