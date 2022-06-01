STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 01st June 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

(Representational photo)

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Rs 899

Auro Home Charger
Goldmedal’s travel charger Auro is a nifty device that provides two QC 3.0 slots and PD ports as well as a three pin plug (AC outlet) for other devices. I took Auro out for a weekend trip and found it useful at the hotel, which had only a single working plug in my room. I was able to charge my phone via USB-C PD and my tablet via USB C to C simultaneously. I could also plug in my laptop, which used a conventional three-pin plug. Results were good and the cable length, excellent. The finish and quality was high and it covered a wide range of voltage (110-220V). I recommend this single device if you plan to leave town for a few days. goldmedalindia.com

Truke Buds F1
Truke’s newly-launched Buds F1 are a treat and ultra-affordable at the same time. The in ear buds offer a good fit for me and also run up to eight hours for me on a single charge. I tried the black version, which paired seamlessly with all my devices. Audio is acceptable with fairly clear audio calls and music. Gaming audio was on point with no latency lags. I liked the battery display on the charging case as well as the economic pricing. truke.in

BOAT Watch Primia
Boat makes feature-filled gadgets that don’t hurt your pocket. Primia is a fine example; a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that looks cool and performs well. Set up is easy with Boat Crest app and the watch runs up to seven days on a single charge, as advertised. Call quality using Primia is clear and loud. I like the AMOLED display, which is razor-sharp. The leather strap adds to the watch’s appeal. Other features were on point with capable voice assistants (Siri/Google Assistant) on board as well as Heart rate/SpO2 and sleep/stress monitoring picking up metrics relatively accurately. Primia is a prime watch that looks great for a dinner party and a gym visit! boat-lifestyle.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auro Home Charger Truke Buds F1 BOAT Watch Primia
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp