Congress to name Rajinder Nagar candidate soon

NEW DELHI: Name of Congress candidate for bypoll to Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat, slated to be held on June 23, will be announced in a day or two, party Delhi unit president Anil Kumar said on Wednesday. The Delhi Congress chief said that the party is on the last leg of discussions.

“Meetings to decide a candidate are going on ever since date of by-elections was announced. There are several aspirants, including some old faces, and a final decision will be taken soon. Candidate’s name will most likely be announced in a day or two,” he said.

Another senior Congress leader stated that a local will most likely be preferred as the candidate for the by-elections. “We know that the AAP has announced its candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypolls. But it should be noted that their candidate (Durgesh Pathak) is not a local leader in that constituency,” former MLA Anil Bhardwaj said. He said that talks are underway to select the candidate and a final call will be taken by the Central Election Committee of Congress soon.

“Delhi unit of Congress will send a list of proposed candidates to our high command and thereafter, a final decision will be taken,” he said.