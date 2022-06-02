STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Congress to name Rajinder Nagar candidate soon

Name of Congress candidate for bypoll to Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat, slated to be held on June 23, will be announced in a day or two, party Delhi unit president Anil Kumar said on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Name of Congress candidate for bypoll to Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat, slated to be held on June 23, will be announced in a day or two, party Delhi unit president Anil Kumar said on Wednesday. The Delhi Congress chief said that the party is on the last leg of discussions.

“Meetings to decide a candidate are going on ever since date of by-elections was announced. There are several aspirants, including some old faces, and a final decision will be taken soon. Candidate’s name will most likely be announced in a day or two,” he said.

Another senior Congress leader stated that a local will most likely be preferred as the candidate for the by-elections. “We know that the AAP has announced its candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypolls. But it should be noted that their candidate (Durgesh Pathak) is not a local leader in that constituency,” former MLA Anil Bhardwaj said. He said that talks are underway to select the candidate and a final call will be taken by the Central Election Committee of Congress soon.

“Delhi unit of Congress will send a list of proposed candidates to our high command and thereafter, a final decision will be taken,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinder Nagar Bypolls Congress Candidate
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp