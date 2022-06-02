STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia allocated portfolios held by Satyendar Jain after his arrest

Satyendar Jain was sent to ED custody till June 9 by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over half a dozen portfolios allocated to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, currently in Enforcement Directorate's custody, have been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to an official notification.

Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday.

Jain was on Tuesday sent to ED custody till June 9 by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The opposition BJP and Congress have demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should to sack Jain from his Cabinet.

The notification issued on Wednesday by the General Administration department of the Delhi government said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD(Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding.

" With the additional charges, the total number of portfolios with Sisodia rose to 18.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said all the important departments were allocated to only Sisodia and Jain while other ministers like Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain were given 2-3 departments only.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that he has been informed by a credible source that Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any "bogus" case.

The chief minister also said many important projects like Mohalla Clinics and cleaning of Yamuna river will be delayed due to Jain's arrest.

Earlier in February this year, the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) was taken from Jain and handed over to Sisodia.

The change took place about a month after Kejriwal in the run up to the Punjab Assembly polls had claimed that Jain was going to be arrested by the ED.

