STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU probing student’s sexual assault complaint against peer 

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday said that it has taken cognisance of a sexual harassment case reported to its office on May 27.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday said that it has taken cognisance of a sexual harassment case reported to its office on May 27. The ICC said that an inquiry is ongoing and that it is committed to ensuring a “free, fast and fair trial”. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the institute made the announcement via a statement

The Delhi Police had on Sunday registered a case against a JNU student over a complaint of molestation by a fellow third-year student. In a letter, the committee said, “The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), JNU, has taken cognisance of a sexual harassment case reported to its office. As soon as the complaint was lodged and received on May 27, the inquiry of the case was started following due process.”

“ICC is committed to ensure free, fast and fair trial to the case and provide justice to the complainant. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” it stated. The letter also stated, “ICC observes zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of sexual harassment in the campus and endeavours to prevent, prohibit and redressal of the sexual harassment cases on the campus.”

On May 27, an activist of the AISA was accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the campus. “The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind,” a group of women claiming to be JNU students had said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Sexual assault Harassment ICC
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp