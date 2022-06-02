JNU probing student’s sexual assault complaint against peer 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday said that it has taken cognisance of a sexual harassment case reported to its office on May 27. The ICC said that an inquiry is ongoing and that it is committed to ensuring a “free, fast and fair trial”. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the institute made the announcement via a statement

The Delhi Police had on Sunday registered a case against a JNU student over a complaint of molestation by a fellow third-year student. In a letter, the committee said, “The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), JNU, has taken cognisance of a sexual harassment case reported to its office. As soon as the complaint was lodged and received on May 27, the inquiry of the case was started following due process.”

“ICC is committed to ensure free, fast and fair trial to the case and provide justice to the complainant. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” it stated. The letter also stated, “ICC observes zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of sexual harassment in the campus and endeavours to prevent, prohibit and redressal of the sexual harassment cases on the campus.”

On May 27, an activist of the AISA was accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the campus. “The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind,” a group of women claiming to be JNU students had said in a statement.