‘L-G encroaching on government domain, will lead to chaos’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It seems the tussle between Delhi government and the Lt-Governor is not ending anytime soon, even with a new incumbent in office. AAP MLA Atishi Marlena on Wednesday alleged that new L-G V K Saxena was attacking “Delhi’s constitutional sanctity” by coercing the Kejriwal government’s officers to work on his directions.

“I appeal to the L-G not to disrupt Delhi’s constitutional system, and let the Kejriwal government run the departments which fall under its purview. The Constitution clearly states that land, law and order, Delhi Police and now the MCD fall under the jurisdiction of the L-G, who is the Centre’s representative. On the other hand, Delhi’s elected government has jurisdiction over departments including electricity, water, education, health and revenue, as confirmed by the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench.”

The AAP leader said that on May 30, Saxena called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board officers and issued directions to the official on a hoard of different issues. “If contrasting orders are issued to officers from the L-G and the Delhi government, whose word will they follow?” she asked.

Meddling with Delhi’s constitutional arrangement will lead to absolute chaos in the national capital, she added. “If Delhi’s constitutional arrangement is besmirched or meddled with, then it will lead to absolute chaos all over the national capital. Effective governance will cease to exist in Delhi, and innocent residents will have to pay the price for the resultant state of disorder,” she said.

Since he is new and may not be completely aware about the constitutional provisions, Atishi said she felt it necessary to apprise him that “Delhi functions under the bounds of a constitutional framework.”

Hitting back, the BJP claimed the AAP was having problems with the L-G taking note of city’s problems. “They fear that the failures of Kejriwal will be exposed by activeness of the L-G,” said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Power tussle plays out in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court had last month referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the vexatious legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi over control of services.