STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Many doctors not trained to handle health SOS, points experts about KK's death

Docs say in India, public places hardly have arrangements to handle medical emergencies 

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

There were no medical facilities at the venue where KK was performing | Twitter

There were no medical facilities at the venue where KK was performing | Twitter

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Videos of a profusely sweating and visibly unwell Krishnakumar Kunnat, or KK as he is known to the world, rushing out of a concert venue in Kolkata started going viral soon after the news of his shocking death on Tuesday night.

While questions about of lack of medical arrangements at the venue emerged as soon as the videos started circulating on social media, initial post-mortem report of the Bollywood singer indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, raising concerns over the lack of basic training to handle medical emergencies. 

Experts blamed poor training of Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) to doctors and people in general as one of the major reasons behind the number of fatalities due to cardiac arrest. 

Senior doctors say that in India, the support system which should be given to a person right after he/she suffers from chest pain, the safety arrangements and paramedics which should be provided at events where there is a large crowd need to be scrutinised. 

According to Dr Sandeep Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of National Institute of Medical Sciences-Jaipur, nurses, paramedics and even doctors are not properly trained when it comes to BLS and ACLS. It was because of a lack of this training and awareness that KK had to walk after suffering a cardiac arrest whereas he should have rested, Mishra pointed out. 

According to Dr Nishith Chandra, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, in such situations, patients should be asked to lie down. “This can happen due to sudden clot formation in heart arteries. If not treated immediately, it can lead to cardiac arrest. The first thing to do is: the patient should lie down, clothes should be loosened and a dispersive aspirin should be dissolved in half glass of water. The patient should be immediately shifted to hospital,” said Dr Chandra. 

If a heart attack progresses to cardiac arrest, then cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be started. “A call should be made for the ACLS ambulance which has Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which is a life-saving device in cardiac arrest,” he added. 

According to Dr Pragya Shukla, HoD of Clinical Oncology at Delhi State Cancer Institute, sublingual nitrate should be immediately given to such patients. “Any chest pain radiating to the left arm, back or jaw should be treated with utmost care,” she added. 

As per reports, there were no paramedics at the venue where KK was performing and no stretcher and the singer had to walk to his car after suffering a cardiac arrest. Dr Amit Pendharkar, Director, Cardiology at Aakash Healthcare Hospital in Dwarka, says no concert should be given permission without the presence of a trained ACLS ambulance with AED.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singer KK Death Concert
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp