Mundka fire victims’ kin protest DNA report delay

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The family members of those killed in the Mundka fire tragedy held a protest on Wednesday and demanded that the remains of their loved ones should be immediately handed over to them. “Why are we being punished?” asked brother of a victim, as he along with other families, gathered outside the building where the fire erupted to protest against the “inaction” of authorities.

According to the police, around 25-30 people, including men and women, assembled near the building. The protestors demanded that the remains of their loved ones who died in the incident should be handed over to them immediately. At least 27 people were killed in the blaze that ripped through a four-storey building in Mundka on May 13.

The family members said it had been over two weeks since the incident took place but the remains of several victims have not been handed over to their families. The family members held placards that read, ‘Stop playing with the life of labour’ and ‘It was a tragedy not an accident’.

The Delhi Police had earlier said it had collected biological samples of 26 people, whose family members are believed to be killed in the fire, for DNA profiling. Of the 27 bodies that were recovered, only eight have been identified.

The family members were demanding CBI enquiry into the matter and also raised the issue of delay in forensic science laboratory DNA report. “All of them were politely listened to and pacified. The HOD/Biology of FSL was contacted in their presence who assured the results will expedited,” a senior officer said.

The family members were told that on receipt of the FSL report regarding matching of DNA profiles of deceased with the family members, the post-mortem will be conducted and the bodies will be handed over.