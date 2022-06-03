STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All geared up at 50

On World Bicycle Day, four cyclists from Delhi-NCR who are above the age of 50 speak about embracing this activity for the health and social benefits it offers

Members of Folks on Forks with Mahesh Giri

By Anjani Chadha
In December 2020, 58-year-old Dev Raj found himself yearning to try something new. The timing couldn’t be better—it was almost a year after the pandemic and Dev Raj had a lot of time on his hands. This is when the retired employee of the Indian Railways espied a bicycle lying in the corner of his home.

Wasting no time, he mounted the cycle and enjoyed a ride around his residential colony. “I never gave cycling a serious thought. Everything was shut during the pandemic, so I decided to give it a go.” The experience, he mentions, was refreshing. Since then Dev Raj has been going on regular rides with Folks on Forks (FOF), a Gurugram-based cycling group.

Over the years, the cycling culture has gained prominence in Delhi-NCR. While some may consider cycling an activity for children and young adults, many people above the age of 50 have embraced it as part of their routines and are ideal instances of ‘it’s never too late’ to get into the saddle for health and fitness. However, for such individuals, cycling doesn’t just offer fitness value. It is also a great way to forge novel connections. “With [increasing] age, one can still enjoy cycling, probably not at the same pace as youngsters, but they surely can,” mentions Dev Raj.

Hirdey Raina;

Fit and fab
Not just below 59, many sexagenarians are also taking to cycling because of the several health benefits associated with the activity. Hirdey Raina (65), from Vasant Kunj—he is also the co-admin of a community, Delhi Cyclists (DC)—started cycling about ten years ago. Since then, there’s no going back for Raina. A fitness enthusiast, he begins his day cycling and then spends time practising Yoga. 

Raina is of the opinion that physical activities such as cycling are especially helpful for older adults. “In your early years, you concentrate on your career and often end up ignoring your health. [Therefore] It is better to take up an outdoor activity like cycling [post 50],” he shares, adding that the sport helps one de-stress. “When you’re cycling, you don’t think of appointments. You become very active during the day,” he adds, who has, in the past, cycled more than 1,400km from Delhi to Mumbai in five days. 

Finding your people
After moving from London to Delhi, Dr Viraj Chopra—a dental surgeon from New Friends Colony—was on the lookout for communities she could join to continue cycling, a hobby-turned-lifestyle over years. This is when she joined DC. “Even though it is an individual sport, one can practise it in a group. There’s a sense of camaraderie when we cycle. There are people from all age groups and backgrounds,” states the 57 year old. Dev Raj echoes Chopra’s thoughts. “Meeting your group in the morning, chatting about your life... it’s a good start to the day,” he says.

A way of life
Gurugram-resident Mahesh Giri mentions that the advent of the pandemic brought with it changes, turning his life around for the better. “I would not indulge in sports before this. After starting with small distances, I managed to cycle about 50-kms in one go,” shares the 53-year-old who has been regularly cycling with FOF. Giri has made this activity a part of his daily routine—from going to the nearby market to pick up groceries to exploring nearby attractions, he cycles almost everywhere. “I can let go of a luxury car, but I can’t give up the cycle,” he concludes.

