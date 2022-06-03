City’s only abattoir closed for violating environmental norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s only slaughterhouse in East Delhi’s Ghazipur has been shut for the past three days for allegedly violating environmental norms after the city’s pollution watchdog “withdrew its consent” for running the abattoir. The closure has triggered fear among traders that it may lead to a meat shortage in the city and even result in a rise in prices as well as “illegal” sale of meat, which can become a public health concern.

The abattoir under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was shut on May 30 based on the directions from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which had previously raised pollution concerns about the place, following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“The DPCC in a communication on May 30 informed that it had withdrawn its consent to allow operations at the slaughterhouse following violation of environmental norms including disposal of animal carcasses, among other issues,” said a senior MCD official.

Officials said that since the matter lies with the DPCC and the NGT, they are not in a situation to “comment further on it”. Meanwhile, traders said that it may lead to a shortage of meat in the city, as most of them source their supply from the slaughterhouse.

Arshad Ali Quraishi, president of Delhi Meat Merchant Association, said that the closure of the only abattoir that catered to a large part of the city will certainly have consequences. “The city may face a meat shortage and price may also go up. It will also encourage illegal slaughtering of animals”.

Mechanised facility

Ghazipur’s mechanised slaughterhouse under the MCD came into operation in 2009. It can cater to slaughtering of over 1,000 buffaloes and over 13,000 goats and sheeps on a daily basis. At present,

it is under the scanner of Delhi’s pollution watchdog

NGT matter, say officials

