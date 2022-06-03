STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decomposed body found hanging from tree in JNU forest area

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of the JNU on Friday evening.

Published: 03rd June 2022 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 11:06 PM

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Friday evening, police said.

The police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm, they said.

Police visited the spot and found a body in a highly decomposed state hanging from a tree in the jungle area.

The victim appears to be in the 40-45 age group, a senior police officer said.

The crime and forensic teams have been called to the spot for examination.

The body is yet to be identified.

An inquest proceeding has been initiated, police said.

Sources from the university said: "It seems that the body is not of someone from JNU. The body was found in the jungle near Yamuna Hostel. A couple of students had gone for a walk in the jungle where they sensed a foul smell and alerted the authorities."

