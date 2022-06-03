Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia now holds 18 depts, most by an AAP legislator 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the health minister’s charges being handed over to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia now has a total of 18 departments to look after. This is the first time since the AAP came into power that a minister has held so many charges at once.

While the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states these days, the deputy CM is apparently seen running the government. This news came after Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday that he has been informed by a credible source that Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any “bogus” case.

Earlier in February this year, the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) was taken from Jain and handed over to Sisodia. The chief minister also said that many important projects like Mohalla Clinics and cleaning of the Yamuna river will be delayed due to Jain’s arrest. The change took place about a month after Kejriwal, in the run up to the Punjab Assembly polls, had claimed that Jain was going to be

arrested by the ED.

Commenting on the issue, Kejriwal said, “Some people say this is because of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for the Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders five years ago but nothing was recovered.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has raised questions on the allocation of 18 of the total 29 departments in the Delhi government to Sisodia.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that people of Delhi were “shocked” and “surprised” to see that a single minister, Dy CM Manish Sisodia, has been allocated 18 major departments of Delhi Government. “There are 29 listed departments in Delhi government out of which four are with senior minister Gopal Rai, two-three are held by Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam while all financially and administratively important departments have been handed over to just one minister — Sisodia. On what basis, has the allocation been done?” Kapoor asked.

Kapoor further said that handing over so many departments to a single minister adversely effects ministerial supervision of departments and allows scope for corruption.