STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia now holds 18 depts, most by an AAP legislator 

Deputy CM takes over health ministry; BJP says he can’t do justice

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the health minister’s charges being handed over to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia now has a total of 18 departments to look after. This is the first time since the AAP came into power that a minister has held so many charges at once.

While the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states these days, the deputy CM is apparently seen running the government. This news came after Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday that he has been informed by a credible source that Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any “bogus” case.

ALSO READ: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia allocated portfolios held by Satyendar Jain after his arrest

Earlier in February this year, the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) was taken from Jain and handed over to Sisodia. The chief minister also said that many important projects like Mohalla Clinics and cleaning of the Yamuna river will be delayed due to Jain’s arrest. The change took place about a month after Kejriwal, in the run up to the Punjab Assembly polls, had claimed that Jain was going to be 
arrested by the ED. 

Commenting on the issue, Kejriwal said, “Some people say this is because of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for the Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders five years ago but nothing was recovered.”
Meanwhile, the BJP has raised questions on the allocation of 18 of the total 29 departments in the Delhi government to Sisodia.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that people of Delhi were “shocked” and “surprised” to see that a single minister, Dy CM Manish Sisodia, has been allocated 18 major departments of Delhi Government. “There are 29 listed departments in Delhi government out of which four are with senior minister Gopal Rai, two-three are held by Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam while all financially and administratively important departments have been handed over to just one minister — Sisodia. On what basis, has the allocation been done?” Kapoor asked.

Kapoor further said that handing over so many departments to a single minister adversely effects ministerial supervision of departments and allows scope for corruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Manish Sisodia portfolio
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp