ED opposes presence of lawyer while grilling Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

The plea was mentioned by advocate Zoheb Hossain before Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi’s bench. The court will now hear the matter on Friday. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Satyendar Jain is facing probe in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and was arrested by ED sleuths in a related money laundering case on Monday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the order of a special court which said arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s counsel should be present while he is being interrogated by the central agency.  

The plea was mentioned by advocate Zoheb Hossain before Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi’s bench. The court will now hear the matter on Friday. The probe agency said the presence of lawyer while Jain is interrogated by its officers will vitiate the custody granted to the agency. 

A special court had on May 31 granted custody of Jain to ED till June 9. However, on request of his counsels, the court said a lawyer should be present during Jain’s interrogation at a distance from where he could see the proceedings but not hear it.

Jain is facing probe in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and was arrested by ED sleuths in a related money laundering case on Monday. He is also a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician and was holding the health, home, power, public works department, industries, urban development and flood, irrigation and water portfolios in the Delhi government as a minister before his arrest. 

The ED has alleged that Jain is involved in a money laundering case, and that there is no clarity as to who the beneficiaries of this laundered money are. It has also been alleged that this is not a one-time offence.

