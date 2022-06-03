STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Harijan’ to make way for Ambedkar in place names

Colonies and streets with the word ‘Harijan’ in their names are set to get rechristened after Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The city government has taken up the issue on a priority basis and thus Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam chaired a meeting with senior officials to act on the matter and issue a notification on the same.

In this vein, the minister has tabled a proposal to rename all streets and colonies under Delhi government at a meeting with officials on Thursday. On the Delhi government taking immediate cognisance of the Centre’s direction, Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “The government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal strives to uplift the SC, ST, OBC communities living in the national capital.

We have taken immediate cognisance of the need for renaming of all ‘Harijan’ colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets. We have proposed that all these colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets be named after Ambedkar instead.”

The minister chaired multiple meetings to resolve issues being faced in the constituency. He met officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for the development of vacant land with the board at Seemapuri, MCD and PWD officials to discuss removal of encroachment from Seemapuri and DJB officials to take up the issue of UGR maintenance and short supply in Seemapuri.

Dr B R Ambedkar Ambedkar
