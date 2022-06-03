STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Toxic froth back in Yamuna

The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam is high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Videos of toxic froth floating in the Yamuna in the national capital made their way back on social media on Thursday. Experts cited untreated sewage and detergents as the major reason behind the pollution.

The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam is high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Devotees standing knee-deep in the toxic foam-laden river during Chhath puja celebrations in November last year had attracted global attention. The Delhi government had faced flak for deploying boats in the polluted river to remove toxic froth at Kalindi Kunj banks.  Authorities had even erected bamboo structures and sprayed water from tankers to dissipate the foam. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna Yamuna pollution Yamuna froth
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp