Toxic froth back in Yamuna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Videos of toxic froth floating in the Yamuna in the national capital made their way back on social media on Thursday. Experts cited untreated sewage and detergents as the major reason behind the pollution.

The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam is high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Devotees standing knee-deep in the toxic foam-laden river during Chhath puja celebrations in November last year had attracted global attention. The Delhi government had faced flak for deploying boats in the polluted river to remove toxic froth at Kalindi Kunj banks. Authorities had even erected bamboo structures and sprayed water from tankers to dissipate the foam. ENS