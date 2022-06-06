CM Kejriwal seeks Central plan for Pandits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Attacking the central government over targeted killings of minority Pandits in Kashmir, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday joined a protest in the national capital and said that BJP is incompetent in handling Kashmir issues and Pandits were forced to leave the Valley due to the attacks.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally at Jantar Mantar, he demanded that the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents. The rally in support of Kashmiri Pandits is seen as part of the party’s wider national expansion plan.

Kashmiri Pandit employees have been demanding the Centre to relocate them to Jammu but the Union Home Ministry has yet to approve the demand. About 60-70 per cent of Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package have left the Valley after the recent spurt in attacks on the minority community.

None of the other opposition parties, including Congress which is banking upon re-establishing ground connections as part of its revival plan, has planned any campaign on the matter. The leadership has so far limited itself to issuing statements on social media.

“The Central government must present an action plan on how it plans to stop the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits; the world is watching today and the government looks clueless,” said Kejriwal. He also put four demands — The Centre should tell the public about its plan to tackle the situation, cancel the bond signed with Pandits that says they cannot work outside Kashmir, fulfil all their demands and provide them security.

Meanwhile, Union minister Anurag Thakur accused Kejriwal of “politicising” the targeted killings at a time when “all sections of the society are standing firm with the people of the Union Territory”.