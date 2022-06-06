STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Prophet remarks row: 'Jai Shri Ram', says Naveen Jindal a day after being expelled from BJP

Jindal said his primary concern at present was protecting himself and his family as incessant death threats were pouring in on social media from within the country and abroad.

Published: 06th June 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Kumar Jindal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after being expelled from the BJP over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, party's former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Monday described himself as a "proud Hindu" and greeted his supporters on Twitter with 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Jindal said his primary concern at present was protecting himself and his family as incessant death threats were pouring in on social media from within the country and abroad.

"I have submitted a complaint to the police demanding my security cover back. I have faith in Banke Bihari and he will help me pass through this difficult times," Jindal told PTI.

On Sunday, the communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta had said.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Gupta had said in the communication.

Jindal had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Mohammad on June 1.

Jindal said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Jindal, a former journalist with over two decades of experience, has attracted controversy through his social media posts in the past too.

A case was registered against him in Punjab for allegedly sharing a doctored video of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on his Twitter handle.

He was also under the lens of Maharashtra and Rajasthan Police for his tweets.

After a two decade-long career as a journalist, Jindal moved closer to the BJP and finally joined the party and also contested Assembly polls from Laxmi Nagar constituency in Delhi in 2003.

He used to regularly appear in news channel debates and put forth party's views as a spokesperson of Delhi BJP and was finally elevated as its media cell head.

"Jindal was focussed yet his style did not attract many friends and close allies in Delhi BJP.

He was also involved in a public verbal duel with a party colleague recently," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Jindal after being removed from the BJP changed his Twitter profile removing his previous designation and adding "Proud Hindu" and "Nationalist" instead.

His book titled 'Islamic Madrase Benaqab' was released by then RSS chief KS Sudarshan in 2008.

As a journalist he had also done some interviews including those of Ghazi Baba and Afzal Guru.

In past few months, Jindal was sidelined after his differences with Delhi leadership and used to visit the party office infrequently, claimed Delhi BJP leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Kumar Jindal Jai Shri Ram Prophet Mohammad BJP Hate Speech
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp