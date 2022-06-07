STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DU goes paperless on ‘surface and admin levels’

The official said that the varsity has been successful in making most of the processes, like admission and examination, online.

Published: 07th June 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University (DU) has gone almost paperless with the majority of its operations, including those relating to administrative and accounts departments, now linked to the varsity’s ‘E-Samarth’ portal, a senior official of the institute said on Monday.

The official said that the varsity has been successful in making most of the processes, like admission and examination, online. “We have linked administrative and accounting work to Samarth in the last few months. We are in the process to link everything to Samarth. We are successful in making most of our processes online,” said Professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean, Admission, who also heads the university’s paperless initiative.

He said that the university is paperless except for certain operations, where it is difficult to completely switch from paper to online, he said. “On the surface and administrative level, we are paperless. But in nuances we cannot say it is completely paperless because several processes like examination and mark sheet require paper printing,” Singh said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp