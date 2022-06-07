STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia felicitates topper alumnus of its UPSC coaching academy

 Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) on Monday felicitated UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 1st rank holder Shruti Sharma.

UPSC topper Shruti Sharma is flanked by JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar and officials at the felicitation function on Monday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) on Monday felicitated UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 1st rank holder Shruti Sharma at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). 

Shruti prepared for the coveted exam from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the university.
JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, Registrar Nazim Husain Jafri, JTA President Majid Jameel, JTA General Secretary Mohammad Irfan Qureshi, Vice-President Nafis Ahmad and other office-bearers of the association jointly felicitated Shruti on the dais.

Shruti also presented cheques to few students out of the total 308 students who have been selected for JTA merit cum means scholarship. The Vice-Chancellor in her address said, “On behalf of the entire JMI fraternity, I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations to every RCA achiever, especially to Shruti Sharma, on her spectacular and outstanding success who made us proud beyond measure. She has also emerged as a symbol of women empowerment.”

While addressing the audience Shruti said, “I thank everyone for the success but the RCA has been a very important part of my entire UPSC journey and teachers here supported me at every stage. The facilities I got here helped me focus on my studies and not to bother about other tiny little things. 

On her classmates Shruti said, “The peer group at the academy helped me a lot as I think our peers can be our teachers as well. RCA helped us in forming tiny groups, learn from each other, have discussions together and many others from my peer group also succeeded in the exam.”

