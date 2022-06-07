STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The page-turners to devour next

However, picking a good book might seem like a Herculean task. We ask four Delhi-NCR chefs to recommend their favourite culinary books and why they resonate with them.

Published: 07th June 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Martin Louis)

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Martin Louis)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Whether you are a master baker, someone entering the kitchen for the first time, or just a person curious to know about the flavourful world of food, there is no better activity than diving into a book to take you on an exciting culinary journey. However, picking a good book might seem like a Herculean task. We ask four Delhi-NCR chefs to recommend their favourite culinary books and why they resonate with them.

Insight into the world of Indian food 
Chef Megha Kohli (right) mentions that Feasts and Fasts: A History of Food in India by food historian Colleen Taylor Sen (left) is one of her most treasured books. “I taught all my team members from it and have learnt so much myself,” she shares. Kohli feels the book is perfect for anyone who wants to know more about ‘Indian food’. “It is an exploration of Indian cuisine... covers the major developments in India and how those have shaped Indian cuisine.”

Feasts and Fasts: A History of Food in India by Colleen Taylor Sen

Understanding the INS and outs of the food business 
Chef Priyam Kumar (below) recommends Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, a book that he referred to in his formative years as a chef. He feels this is a well-written insight into the behind-the-scenes of the food industry. “The book was crucial when I started my career. I had no idea about how the industry functions. This book gave me an idea—both the good and bad parts—and what to expect.”

Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly by Anthony Bourdain 

Say Bonjour to French baking 
Before joining culinary school in 2012, chef Bani Nanda (left), founder, Miam Patisserie read The Art of French Baking by author Ginette Mathiot, a book that helped her brush up on her basics of cooking. “I was always intimidated by French pastry as it is not straight-forward. My mother is a baker too and her style was more English. This book eased me into French baking,” she says, adding that Miam Patisserie’s madeleine recipes have been inspired by this book.

The Art of French Baking by Ginette Mathiot

Preserving authentic recipes from coastal India  
Aditya Mehendale’s Rare Gems: A Non-vegetarian Gourmet Collection from Maharashtra is chef Nishant Choubey’s (below) favourite book. “I love the recipes in this book since it is a unique guide to traditional Maharashtrian non-vegetarian cooking. Having said that, I have improvised and made a few vegetarian dishes as well by replacing the protein,” he shares. Choubey adds that the book also has recipes based on mussels and calamari, which are “hardly found anywhere else”.

Rare Gems: A Non-vegetarian Gourmet Collection from Maharashtra by Aditya Mehendale 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Culinary Food
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp