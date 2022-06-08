STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital comes up with 24-hour help desk facility

Published: 08th June 2022 10:29 AM

Inauguration of help desk and coordination room at GTB hospital  (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital has come up with a 24-hour help desk and coordination room to help patients and relatives to gather information. 

According to the Medical Director of the Hospital Dr Subhash Giri, some patients are not aware of the procedures and end up running from pillar to post to seek help. some patients are not aware of the procedures and end up running from pillar to post to seek help. “The help desk and coordination room will be of great help,” he added.  The facility was inaugurated by the Safai karmachari staff of the hospital — Chanderpal and Premlatake.

He said that about 5,000-7,000 patients come daily in OPD and 1,000 patients in an emergency from East Delhi and West UP. “Due to the lack of information, the patient-family members worry about getting the prescription, consulting the doctor and getting their test done,” he added. 

Patients can now seek help from the staff on duty at the help desk. Similarly, a 24-hour coordination room has been arranged inside the emergency room for the patients. 

