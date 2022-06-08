Child rights body flags lack of refreshments in MCD-run schools

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has flagged an issue of ‘no refreshments due to lack of funds in the municipal corporation schools during the ongoing summer camp in the east and south of Delhi. On the other hand, the government has reportedly allocated a total budget of Rs 80 crore for distributing refreshments to schoolchildren a tending to the summer classes.

An official shared that during recent inspections in the MCD schools, it was found out that the schools in east and south Delhi continue to grapple with the paucity of funds and as a result, they have failed to provide any refreshment to the students attending the Mission Buniyaad classes.

“None of the east Delhi or south Delhi schools have managed to provide any kind of refreshment to its students who are coming to schools during this sizzling heat. It is only the North municipal corporation schools which provide two bananas to every student daily,” said a DCPCR official.

However, DCPCR official added, “The government schools at the same time are providing fruits, biscuits, frooty whatever is convenient for the children.” Former mayor of the East Delhi municipal corporation, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, said, “The government initiated the programme and technically they should only provide the funds to run it.”

According to a recent circular issued by the Directorate of Education, (Mission Buniyaad nodal branch), Rs 67 crore out of the total budget of Rs 80 crore has been earmarked for the refreshments at Rs 30 per student per day for 28 days for as many as 8,02,500 students of government schools. The government sanctioned Rs 10 crore for printing specially-developed LEM material, while Rs 0.65 crore for the purchase of stationery, prizes etc.