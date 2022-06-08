STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Sports varsity, East London University tie up for new courses, research

With an aim to impart world-class sports education to Indian athletes, the Delhi Sports University and University of East London entered into an cooperation agreement and signed an MoU.

With this, both the universities will cooperate in exchange of knowledge; explore opportunities for research and innovation in the fields of sports science.

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to impart world-class sports education to Indian athletes, the Delhi Sports University and University of East London entered into a cooperation agreement and signed an MoU. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presided over the signing on Tuesday.

With this, both the universities will cooperate in exchange of knowledge; explore opportunities for research and innovation in the fields of sports science; and staff and student exchange. This will help develop new courses and careers for sports, thereby improving the sports ecosystem in both countries. 

Vivienne Stern, international director, UK Universities; Barbara Wickham, director, British Council India; Karnam Malleswari, vice-chancellor, Delhi Sports University; and senior educators from India and UK were present on the occasion among other dignitaries.

“We brainstormed ideas to improve the current situation of sports in the country with various experts and established the Delhi Sports University in order to give flight to our dreams of taking India to greater heights in the world of sports,” said the CM.

The CM said, "I have a vivid memory of meeting Olympic Bronze medallist in weightlifting Karnam Malleswari for the first time when she was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University. I told her that I am a huge fan of her work, and proud of her achievements on the field."

"I distinctly remember telling her that our hope for her in her new role as the V-C, was that she transforms the dream each citizen of India has envisioned for Indian sports into reality. The success of the Delhi Sports University will be gauged on the basis of the number of medals India secures in the Olympics."

