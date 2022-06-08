STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Video of 5-year-old lying on terrace with hands, legs tied surfaces, netizens demand action

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident took place on June 2 in Khajuri Khas area of the city, police said.

Published: 08th June 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The video of a five-year-old girl lying on a terrace in the scorching Delhi heat with her hands tied behind her back has surfaced on social media as several people demanded action against those responsible for the act.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident took place on June 2 in Khajuri Khas area of the city, police said.

As the girl was not doing her homework, her mother tied her hands and legs and left her on the terrace, they said.

The Delhi Police said the girl's family has been identified and appropriate action initiated.

"After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated," the Delhi Police tweeted.

In the purported video shot from a nearby house, the girl can be heard crying for help and struggling to free herself.

A woman, who shot the around 25-second-long video, claims in the background that the mother of the child tied her hands and legs and left her on the roof in sweltering heat around 2 pm.

Police have located the building to be situated in Khajuri Khas area and traced the family of the girl.

Enquiries are being made and legal action will be taken against the family, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed outrage over the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

One of the users also tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal.

"This is HORRIBLE. Please take note of this immediately," said Rahul Singh urging authorities to act on the matter.

Another user Anand Verma said, "Please look into this matter immediately."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Child Abuse
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp