Money-laundering case: ED says cash, gold seized during raids on Jain 

The ruling AAP, however, contested the claim. The cash and coins were kept at a “secret” place, it said. 

Published: 08th June 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said various ‘incriminating documents’ and ‘digital records’, Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from ‘unexplained source’ were found during the searches at the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and others on Monday. The ruling AAP, however, contested the claim. The cash and coins were kept at a “secret” place, it said. 

According to ED officials, the agency carried out search operations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the premises of Jain and others who had either directly or indirectly assisted him. These included Jain’s wife Poonam Jain, Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain  and Siddharth Jain, all directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd; GS Matharoo, chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools; Yogesh Kumar Jain, director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd; father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust. 

“Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company beneficially owned by Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation,” the ED said.

The AAP, however, claimed the reports on raids and recovery were fabricated and part of a continuous witch-hunt campaign against the party leaders. The party asserted the raids at Jain’s premises were a failure.

