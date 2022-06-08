STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Police Commissioner M B Kaushal narrates his journey

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and former Cabinet Secretary Prabhat Kumar, among others, were also present during the book launch.

Published: 08th June 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From the Babri Masjid demolition to exposing Harshad Mehta’s multi-crore securities scam, former Delhi Police Commissioner M B Kaushal’s memoir, ‘Sailing on my own compass: A Policeman’s Diary’, has it all.

A lively compendium of stories of the many challenges that Kaushal encountered in a 40-year-long career, the book recounts the resettlement of street vendors in Delhi and the management of the exposition of the holy relics of St Francis Xavier when he served as the Goa police chief.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and former Cabinet Secretary Prabhat Kumar, among others, were also present during the book launch. “This book is not an autobiography, it is a narration of what happened with me during my service period and what life taught me. I have tried to convey some of my beliefs and convictions in this book. I mostly did what I thought was correct,” Kaushal said.

