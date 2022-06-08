Jamia professor gets award for study on blood clotting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Professor Mohammad Zahid Ashraf, Head of the Department of Biotechnology received the prestigious Visitor’s Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. The award ceremony, Visitor’s Conference 2022, was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He received the award for his pioneering research on resolving the mystery of blood clotting on exposure to hypoxia at high altitudes. He received a citation and a Rs 2,50,000 cash prize.

He was given the award under the Biological Sciences category, where a total of 29 entries were received. His work has significantly contributed towards developing strategy for an early diagnosis and treatment of thrombosis at extremely challenging environmental conditions at high altitudes.

Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of JMI congratulated the professor for his commendable work and said, “Prof. Ashraf’s achievements will motivate other faculty members towards the pursuit of excellence in research along with academics.”

Professor Ashraf is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad and the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore. This is the second time a JMI Professor has been conferred with the Visitor’s Award. Earlier in 2015, the Cosmology and Astrophysics Research Group departed headed by Professor M. Sami also received the award for path-breaking research carried out in the field of Contemporary Issues in Astrophysics and Cosmology.