STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi seeks more time to appear before ED

The ED had summoned Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL case.

Published: 08th June 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is still suffering from Covid-19, is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday and has sought more time from the agency. Party sources said on Tuesday that Sonia, who had tested positive on Thursday, was yet to recover and her latest report was not Covid-negative. 

The ED had summoned Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL case. The ED had also summoned Rahul Gandhi on June 13 for questioning in the case. He was earlier asked by the agency to depose on June 2 but the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala sought a fresh date saying he was out of the country. The agency later asked Rahul to appear on June 13 at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress leaders had earlier claimed that Sonia was determined to appear before the ED on June 8 provided she recovered from the infection. The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd. Officials said the agency wants to record the statements of Rahul and Sonia under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Covid-19 Enforcement Directorate National Herald case
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp