Blessings of God with us, conspiracies will fail: CM Kejriwal

Prakash had challenged the trial court order discharging the politicians in the case relating to the alleged assault on him during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence in 2018.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has the blessings of the god, which is why all conspiracies against it fail. Tagging a tweet on a report about a Delhi court dismissing an application of former chief secretary Anshu Prakash against the discharge of Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in a case related to alleged assault on the bureaucrat in 2018, the CM said god is on their side.

“God is with us. God’s blessings are upon us. All conspiracies against us fail,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel upheld a magisterial court’s findings that had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs.

Prakash had challenged the trial court order discharging the politicians in the case relating to the alleged assault on him during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence in 2018.

