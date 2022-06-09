STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
British envoy, CM Kejriwal mull tie-ups for green building, e-buses

Published: 09th June 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The British High Commissioner to India on Wednesday called upon the chief minister at the Delhi Secretariat and vouched for the possibility of collaboration in road work, education and healthcare with the city government. 

CM Arvind Kejriwal and British High
Commissioner Alex Ellis | Express

CM Arvind Kejriwal and High Commissioner Alex Ellis also mulled tie-ups for green building, solar policy, waste management, and e-buses.The British envoy praised the government’s world-renowned work in education, healthcare and governance reforms.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delhi government has identified education, healthcare, water supply and road works as its core priorities. Our government is spending 25 per cent of its annual budget on education; we have spent `85,000 crore on education in the last seven years.”

On government’s core priorities and governance models, he said, “The Delhi government has identified a few of its core priorities for the coming times. We are radically working upon enhancing Delhi’s water supply mechanism, reducing air pollution, and making transport more accessible and sustainable. We’ve done a fantastic job in education and health care, and it’s being talked about across the country and worldwide.”The CM also spoke of the cleaning of Yamuna and betterment of Delhi’s roads. 

