ED to seek Satyendar Jain's custody for four more days

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to seek AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s custody  for four more days after recovery of Rs 2.82 crore and 133 gold coins during Monday’s raids at his premises.

Published: 09th June 2022

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The ED’s custody of the minister will end on Thursday and he will be produced before a Delhi court. He was arrested in a money laundering case on May 31 and remanded in custody for interrogation till June 9.

Besides Jain, the ED had also conducted raids at the premises Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain, all directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd; GS Matharoo, chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust that runs Prudence Group of Schools, Yogesh Kumar Jain, director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust. They had all links with Jain in the money laundering case.

While AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday reiterated that the ED had found nothing against Jain,  Union minister Anurag Thakur accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of enacting a “drama” over action against the minister and asked what were his compulsions in defending his cabinet colleague facing corruption charges.

