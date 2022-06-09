Scaling new heights

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

At an age when people dream of becoming an astronaut or a doctor, Prakriti Varshney (then 15) wanted to be the next Edmund Hillary. Unfortunately, circumstances put her dreams of reaching the Everest summit in the backseat. However, the travel bug in her could not be tamed.

The former fashion designer gave up her cushy job at 20 and took to solo travelling—she went on a month-long trip to Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. Talking about support from her father, she shares, “My dad raised me in such a way that I was inspired to be independent like him. I remember telling him I was unhappy at work and he wrote my resignation letter for me.” Since then, there’s been no looking back. The 26-year-old has travelled solo around the country—beginning from Chandigarh all the way to Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. “My first trip gave me a sense of freedom,” she adds.

Going strong and steady

Being a solo woman traveller in India comes with many challenges. According to Varshney, things are not that bad now: “When I started solo travelling, people used to have a patronising attitude towards it [solo women travellers]. This has changed in the last few years.” While she affirms that women need to be more cautious while travelling alone, Varshney—who shuttles between Manali and Ghaziabad—also mentions that she was lucky to never face any challenges in this aspect.

Recalling a ride she took at night to Chandigarh, she explains how she was the only woman in a bus full of men. “It was intimidating, but I was amazed when three men walked up to me and said that I should call them if I felt uncomfortable. Back then, these men made me feel safe,” she says. Speaking about safety issues, Varshney adds, “I feel it is about instincts. Those men had a choice. Such personal choices matter the most.”

A dream come true

After years of solo travel, Varshney decided to focus on her childhood dream—she took up mountaineering in April, 2021. “When I started travelling solo, it was a niche practice; I was one of the few people to go to the remote villages in Northeast India. These places have now become popular. While I love that more people are visiting, it is not a challenge for me now,” she says.

Training for mountaineering for more than a year, Varshney finally climbed Mount Everest in May this year. Recounting the moment she reached the summit, she shares, “You can see the curve of the Earth from there. The world is actually round. I had only heard about it earlier. That day, I saw it. I still feel like it is a dream, which I lived for 50 minutes.”

When asked what advice she would like to give to travel enthusiasts, Varshney concludes, “Follow your heart. It definitely knows the way. We often neglect it and overpower it with our mind but the heart knows what you want. Just give your 100 per cent; there is nothing that can stop you.”