BKU Rakesh Tikait raises problems of farmers affected by upcoming Noida airport

Work is underway for the Noida International Airport in Jewar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, some 80 km off Delhi.

Published: 10th June 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday participated in a farmers’ event in Jewar in western Uttar Pradesh and demanded that local authorities provide adequate compensation to villagers who will be affected by the upcoming Noida International Airport.

The farmer leader also held interactions with officials of the Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the government agencies and stakeholders in the mega Greenfield project.

Work is underway for the Noida International Airport in Jewar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, some 80 km off Delhi. “The airport project has affected the local people in Jewar. They have been assured some compensation in lieu of their acquired land but we are demanding that adequate compensation should be ensured by the local authorities,” Tikait said.

“Several villagers are being rehabilitated but some issues have come up about the areas and facilities being provided to them in their location of resettlement. Those should also be addressed by the officials,” the farmer leader said.

 Noida Authority’s Officer on Special Duty (land) Prasun Dwivedi, who held discussions with Tikait and other prominent farmers during the K isan Mahapanchayat, said the issues related to monetary and plot compensation were discussed during the meeting.

