Delhi Police file FIR against perfume brand over ads ‘promoting rape culture’

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal last week.

Published: 10th June 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following the public furore over its controversial advertisement, the perfume 
brand Layer’r has been booked by Delhi Police for allegedly promoting ‘rape culture’.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal last week. She had also written to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, seeking his intervention in the matter. The ministry had then asked for the advertisement to be taken off air and the social media platforms.

The company had issued an apology earlier this week for the advertisements, and had stated that they were aired ‘only after due and mandatory approvals.’ “On my complaint, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the matter. I hope strong action is taken against the owners of Layer Shot company as well as those involved in creating and publishing this outrageous advertisement on TV, which clearly encourages toxic masculinity and gang rape,” Maliwal said.

She added that she hopes that the I&B ministry will put in place a stringent system so that such an advertisement is never played on TV again. “Exemplary action in this matter is needed to cause deterrence against advertisements encouraging sexual violence against women and girls,” she said.

The company had earlier said that they didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments, and that they have voluntarily removed the advertisements from various platforms. ‘We sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals and several communities and beg their pardon.”

Company apology after  dcw action
Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking it to file an FIR against Layer’r, alleging that the firm’s ads “promoted gang-rape culture”. The company had issued an apology earlier this week for the advertisement.

