Leaving a stamp on history 

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

On tracing philatelic history around the world, one will realise that profile portraits of eminent personalities have usually been printed on stamps since the beginning. This is a way of representing the person’s influence and social standing. Post-independence, India too has featured personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru on stamps. Another dignitary who has been featured on many Indian postage stamps since 1966 is Dr BR Ambedkar.

Ambedkar’s contributions to the development of the country have been insurmountable. Although an important part of India’s philatelic history, he—unlike Gandhi and Nehru—has not been documented as much. “Ambedkar was not a mere constitutional thinker but rather someone who stood for various social values. His beliefs and ideologies are something that we need to remember in today’s world,” shares Vikas Kumar, an avid philatelist and economist from Bengaluru. In order to introduce Ambedkar’s ideologies and his shifting image in popular imagination, Kumar has curated an exhibition of postage stamps, information brochures, First Day Covers, postal calendars, inland letter cards, and other postal material that feature the political figure as an iconic character in the country’s philatelic history.

A definitive stamp on Ambedkar

Documenting a visionary

‘Baba Saheb: An Extraordinary Philatelic Journey (1966-2022)’ made its debut at Bengaluru’s Azim Premji University and is now being presented at the Art Gallery, India International Centre. Unveiled on Tuesday evening, and on display till June 21, the exhibition is divided into three periods—1966 to 1991, 1992 to 2010, and 2012 to 2022. “My main reason for curating this exhibition was to help students look at Ambedkar from different perspectives, understand the nuances in his character, and then arrive at their own conclusions,” shares Kumar. Speaking about why he used stamps as a medium, he adds, “Stamps give a different vantage point in comparison to text. It is also new for a generation which has [mostly] not corresponded through the postal medium.”

Offering a fresh perspective

The show also features a glossary panel with key terms used as a way of sharing a more wholesome understanding of philatelic archives. From postage stamps to postcards, and brochures—all of which are part of Kumar’s personal collection—these items document the shifting popular perception of Ambedkar. Kumar explains, “The 1966 stamp mentions Ambedkar played a leading part in the framing of the Constitution, but the 1991 stamp presents him as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. There is a transition in Ambedkar’s portrayal, even after his death. This is the way that the political party in power reevaluated Ambedkar.” Talking about how postal stamps reflect a country’s political landscape over time, he concludes, “Stamps become a way of understanding the political development of the country.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: ‘Baba Saheb: An Extraordinary Philatelic Journey (1966-2022)’

WHEN: Till June 21; 11:00am to 7:00pm

WHERE: Art Gallery, Kamala Devi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate