Delhi: 655 new Covid cases, ‘unjabbed’ among patients

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 655 fresh Covid-19 cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.11 per cent on Friday. According to doctors most of the cases of hospitalisation have been recorded in those patients who have not taken the booster or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director at Lok Nayak Hospital, added that the hospitalisation rate is not very high. “The patients who have been admitted in Covid-19 ward are those who did not take either booster shots or second dose or both the doses of the vaccines,” he said.

He added that people have become careless and that is one of the reasons behind the spike. “Those who have not taken their vaccine doses should do it at the earliest as it will reduce the impact of the fever and will further reduce the hospitalisation numbers,” he added.

Meanwhile, as per the data shared by the city health department, Friday was the second consecutive day when daily cases were in excess of 600 and a positivity rate of over 3 per cent has been reported.

On Thursday, Delhi had logged 622 Covid-19 cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.17 per cent. With 655 new cases on Friday, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 19,11,268 while the death toll rose to 26,218, the department said in its latest bulletin. As per the bulletin, a total of 21,044 Cocid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.

Delhi on Wednesday had logged 564 Covid-19 cases, the highest since May 15, and one more fatality, while the positivity rate was 2.84 per cent. On May 15, Delhi had reported 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,008 from 1,774 on Thursday, the bulletin said.