Change in bus timing & route to shorten journey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation has decided to change the timings and route of the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri bus service with an aim to increase the number of travellers and reduce the journey time. “At present, the bus for Kathmandu departs at 10 am from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, Delhi Gate via the Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow Highway,” Sanjay Saxena, deputy chief general manager, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said.

According to the approval of the competent authority, decisions have been taken for increasing passenger occupancy and decreasing the travelling time of the bus service from Delhi to Kathmandu, he said in a statement. “The bus will be operated via the Lucknow Express Highway on the new surveyed route which will save around 49 km and approximately Rs 2,774 per trip of the DTC,” he said.

Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi is the hub of Kathmandu passengers. For increasing the passenger occupancy, the bus will be sent to Majnu Ka Tilla at 5 am and will depart from there at 6 am to Delhi Gate Terminal,” he added.