STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Change in bus timing & route to shorten journey

“The bus will be operated via the Lucknow Express Highway on new surveyed route which will save around 49 km and approximately Rs 2,774 per trip of the DTC,” he said.   

Published: 11th June 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Transport Corporation has decided to change the timings and route of the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri bus service with an aim to increase the number of travellers and reduce the journey time. “At present, the bus for Kathmandu departs at 10 am from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, Delhi Gate via the Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow Highway,” Sanjay Saxena, deputy chief general manager, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said.  

According to the approval of the competent authority, decisions have been taken for increasing passenger occupancy and decreasing the travelling time of the bus service from Delhi to Kathmandu, he said in a statement. “The bus will be operated via the Lucknow Express Highway on the new surveyed route which will save around 49 km and approximately Rs 2,774 per trip of the DTC,” he said.   

Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi is the hub of Kathmandu passengers. For increasing the passenger occupancy, the bus will be sent to Majnu Ka Tilla at 5 am and will depart from there at 6 am to Delhi Gate Terminal,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp