Cover up! Heat stroke danger lurks around as weather shows no mercy

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the rising temperature, the city is also seeing an increase in the number of cases of heat-related sickness. Doctors say they are regularly seeing cases of heat stroke now. According to Dr Satish Koul, director of internal medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, 20- to 30 per cent of patients visiting the OPD in the hospital have shown heat-related illness.

Dr BL Sherwal, medical superintendent, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said, “Those working under direct sunlight are prone to heat strokes and suffer from delirium and shock.” Sherwal added that cases of flu have also been on the rise, but most patients consult doctors at Mohalla clinics instead of visiting a tertiary care hospital.

Heatwave has been raging this year since April, and except for a few days of respite in May-end, temperatures have been hovering around 42-43 degree Celsius. According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, senior consultant, internal medicine, Aakash Healthcare, people are coming to the hospital with symptoms like dehydration, nausea, vomiting, extreme weakness, lethargy, hypotension and high-grade fever. “These symptoms are a result of extreme dehydration caused due to exposure to excess heat,” he said.

At Lok Nayak hospital, two cases of heat stroke and eight cases of heat-related sickness have been reported this week, Dr Ritu Saxena, deputy director at the hospital said. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital too has seen seven cases of heat stroke in the last 10 days, according to medical director Dr Subhash Giri.

“Treatment for heat stroke related illnesses is symptomatic, like removal from the area of exposure and adequate hydration,” Dr Koul said.

Preventive steps to take

Avoid direct exposure to sun for a long time; keep head covered when out in the sun; consume fluids, curd; eat fruits like water-melon; avoid consuming protein in large quantities