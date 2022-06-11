STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Nagar market makeover boon for economy, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister says redevelopment of the readymade garment market would be done in two phases

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meet senior officials on Friday

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meet senior officials on Friday (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday took stock of the Gandhi Nagar market and said the redevelopment of the market as the “Grand Garment Hub” is one of the most ambitious projects of the government and will be a milestone in boosting the city’s economy and generating thousands of jobs.

Sisodia said that the market is globally known as the readymade garment market which gives a unique identity to the city. He added that the redevelopment will not only give Gandhi Nagar a new identity but will also boost business for merchants and provide a new shopping experience.

He said that the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar would be done in two phases considering the ongoing economic activities in the area. Under the first phase of the redevelopment plan, steps would be taken to address the immediate and urgent problems faced by local traders, which includes the arrangement of public facilities, drinking water, installation of CCTV cameras and security monitoring system, redesigning street light and street furniture and installation of visual information system.

In the second phase, the government will focus on urban redesigning and the architecture of the market. 
Simultaneously, national and international marketing of the area, digitisation of area information, setting up of fire-fighting facilities and upgradation of existing facilities will be included.

The market is the largest readymade garment market in Asia. The market was not able to meet the growing requirements which affected the business as well. Hence, the government aims to redesign the area, making the best use of space, and creating world-class infrastructure which will attract customers. 

