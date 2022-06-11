Huge drain to ease Burari rain mess in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is all set to construct a massive drain between Hiranki Dam and Nathupura. This would help in eliminating the issue of waterlogging on Burari Road during the rainy season.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved this project worth Rs 4.95 crore, on Friday. The Burari Road acts as the connecting street for many smaller colonies and serves thousands of vehicles daily. After the construction of this drain, the local people will get relief from the traffic jams due to waterlogging.

On this occasion, Sisodia said that the Kejriwal Government is committed to providing quality basic facilities to the people of Delhi. He said that because there was no permanent arrangement for drainage on the Burari road, the people living in the local colonies have to suffer during the monsoons. The Deputy CM has directed PWD officials to take immediate cognisance of this problem and complete the construction work of the drain at the earliest, so that there is no problem in the movement of the local people.

It is noteworthy that the Burari Road was earlier under the jurisdiction of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and was later taken over by PWD. The road has no drainage system of its own between Hiranki Dam to Nathupura, due to which there is waterlogging on the road during monsoon. Taking immediate cognizance of the problem of the local people in this regard, the Kejriwal Government has approved the construction of a drain there.

The city faces problem of waterlogging and overflowing of drainages every year when it rains heavily after the arrival of monsoon. The roads and streets remain filled with water for several days and it leads to not only traffic snarls, but also causes outbreak of diseases.

