Imam Bukhari distances from Jama Masjid protest

NEW DELHI: After a protest erupted outside Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari distanced himself from the demonstration saying “nobody knows who the protesters are” and demanded action against them.

A large crowd gathered on the steps of the popular mosque carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks a few days ago.

“After namaz, around 40-50 people staged a protest shouting slogans of different kinds and showing posters. There was no announcement for a protest from Jama Masjid. Nobody knows who those people were because thousands had gathered for the Friday prayers,” Bukhari said.

The cleric said that several people had contacted him seeking clarity about protests and the shutting of shops in the area to condemn the remarks against the Prophet. “But I advised them to desist from such action and maintain peace. Delhi Police can probe who the protesters were because there was no permission for the demonstration,” he said. According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near Gate Number 1 of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes.