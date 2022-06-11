STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Imam Bukhari distances from Jama Masjid protest

There was no announcement for a protest from Jama Masjid. Nobody knows who those people were because thousands had gathered for the Friday prayers,” Bukhari said.

Published: 11th June 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jama Masjid's Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari

Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari (File photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a protest erupted outside Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari distanced himself from the demonstration saying “nobody knows who the protesters are” and demanded action against them.

A large crowd gathered on the steps of the popular mosque carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks a few days ago.

“After namaz, around 40-50 people staged a protest shouting slogans of different kinds and showing posters. There was no announcement for a protest from Jama Masjid. Nobody knows who those people were because thousands had gathered for the Friday prayers,” Bukhari said.

The cleric said that several people had contacted him seeking clarity about protests and the shutting of shops in the area to condemn the remarks against the Prophet. “But I advised them to desist from such action and maintain peace. Delhi Police can probe who the protesters were because there was no permission for the demonstration,” he said. According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near Gate Number 1 of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp