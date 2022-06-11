STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Satyendar Jain’s weary look on social media: AAP expresses anguish

“This is the person who gave the model of Mohalla clinic to the country and saved Rs 300 crore of the people of Delhi in the construction of 5 flyovers,”

Minister Satyendar Jain. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A picture of arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain with a harried and weary look circulating on social media on Friday drew sharp reactions from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters. AAP leaders and supporters slammed the BJP-led central government attributing Jain’s condition to “torture and harassment” in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the picture, shared by a journalist on the micro-blogging site with the comment “Yesterday’s picture of Satyendar Jain who gave Mohalla clinics to Delhi.” The AAP national convenor, however, did not make any comment on Twitter.

Jain, who is in the ED custody, was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital on Thursday after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue court. Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“This is the person who gave the model of Mohalla clinic to the country and saved Rs 300 crore of the people of Delhi in the construction of 5 flyovers,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi, reacting to Jain’s picture circulated on the microblogging site.

“This picture of @SatyendarJain is a black stain on Modi and his Mynah (ED). This country will never forgive you,” he added. In another tweet, Singh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying history will not forgive him for such behaviour with Jain.

