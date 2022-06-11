Overhead wires, dirty roads; Sisodia finds Chandni Chowk in disarray

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday flagged negligence issues towards the maintenance and cleanliness of the redeveloped Chandni Chowk, which was inaugurated in September last year. Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the 1.4 km road, stretching from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid and took stock of its maintenance. During the inspection, Sisodia reprimanded the concerned authority for not ensuring adequate standards of cleanliness.

During the inspection, it was found that the concerned agency has been allegedly negligent in its work of cleaning and maintaining the road stretch. Additionally, it was observed that the boom-barriers installed in the area were also not functional. Motor vehicles are prohibited on this stretch of the road, however because of police negligence, the movement of two-wheeler motor vehicles was noted.

The number of cycle rickshaws on the entire stretch has also increased significantly. Under the initiative of renovation and beautification of Chandni Chowk, all overhead wires were replaced by an underground wiring system on this stretch one. It was noted that new overhead wires had been installed at some places.

Prior to this, Sisodia talked about over-crowding of rickshaws, squatters on footpaths, loading-unloading activity beyond the stipulated time, entry of bikes, cars etc during the pedestrian-only time, and poor cleanliness and sanitation at the Chandni Chowk during his surprise inspections.

Noting these developments, Sisodia said that Chandni Chowk provides global recognition to Delhi. “In order to preserve this cultural heritage, a renovation and beautification initiative was undertaken by the government.

However, the renovation and beautification is not a one-time effort. It is equally important to ensure that it is adequately maintained thereafter and everyone needs to work together in that direction.

It is only with the combined efforts of all the agencies, this cultural heritage can be preserved,” he added.