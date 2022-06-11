Promotion remains a dream for many doctors in Delhi

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: Despite working endlessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, promotions for Delhi government doctors are still a distant dream. Not only this, but many also await double promotions since December 2018 for which no action has been taken by the state government till now.

The Departmental Promotion Committee, which clears the appraisal forms of the employees and sends them to the L-G, has still not been formed. Despite the bureaucratic reshuffle in the Delhi government, there has been a delay. Prominent officials including senior IAS officer Manisha Saxena who was holding the charge of Principal Health Secretary were also transferred a month back.

During her tenure, she told this newspaper that the health department was working on the issue and the promotion process will be completed by the end of April. To know the reason behind the delay, this newspaper contacted Health Secretary Amit Singla however, could not get any response.

At least 300 doctors working in dispensaries and hospitals of the government’s health department have not been promoted since 2018. Many of them have claimed that due to the delay, they are facing financial issues. Many who have now become department heads still await a hike in designation and salary.

“We fear missing out on another promotion in December if the health department does not look into our cases with urgency,” said a doctor. Another doctor said, “We waited for two years and thought things would work out but then Covid came and everything came to a halt."

“We have worked hard during Covid and our promotions should not be delayed anymore. Promotion will not only upgrade our ranks but also help us in financial matters,” he added. The government has also not given the incentive to the corona warriors unlike other states, said officials.

How ranks go up

The promotion to the rank of a senior medical officer is given after a service of four years. They then go on to become chief medical officers after another five years of service. Before getting clearance by the DPC, the vigilance department also checks if there has been any complaint or charges of corruption against the doctors.