STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

When three’s a celebration

The founding member of Indian rock band Indian Ocean who left in 2013 to pursue a solo career, has since then introduced a range of new mixes as a way of broadening his musical spectrum. 

Published: 11th June 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Susmit Sen Trio performing a gig at The Trialogue Studio (Photo | Debraj Basu)

Susmit Sen Trio performing a gig at The Trialogue Studio (Photo | Debraj Basu)

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

“Many of my compositions have just come out of the blue. I feel it is best to leave compositions without having to define a process,” says Gurugram-based guitarist Susmit Sen. The founding member of Indian rock band Indian Ocean who left in 2013 to pursue a solo career, has since then introduced a range of new mixes as a way of broadening his musical spectrum. 

Going beyond genres
Sen’s album, The Sound Company Series—it was released three years ago on YouTube and recently re-released on other streaming platforms—is a compilation of six instrumental pieces that reflect on Sen’s journey as a musician. Composed in collaboration with East Delhi-based drummer (and filmmaker) Nandit Desai and pianist Melanie Hardage from Albany—they perform together as Susmit Sen Trio—this album has tunes that transcend genres. It is a perfect blend of Sen’s Indian guitar techniques, Hardage’s soulful piano compositions, and Desai’s progressive rock and metal-inspired beats. “In a way, the six songs represent the first iteration of our collaboration,” shares Hardage. 

Guitarist Susmit Sen

The formation of the Trio had been an organic one. Sen shares how Hardage had previously been unaware of his music style but decided to collaborate with him after listening to his pieces. “She wanted to see what it would be like to introduce the Western piano to these guitar-heavy tunes, and we started jamming together,” says Sen. Therefore, although a number of Sen’s pieces such as Depths of the Ocean and Iceberg Project were composed earlier, through this new collaboration, they gave these compositions—as Sen mentions—a refreshing touch. “Working with Melanie has been inspirational. I had never thought that the piano would be able to complement my guitar tunes so well,” shares Sen. Hardage adds, “Like any [artistic] connection, one finds both common and uncommon ground. There is real beauty in taking from both sides to create something unique.” 

With the introduction of Desai’s drums—they blend his Hindustani tabla training with metal and progressive rock influences during his adult years—the Trio’s music offers an eclectic mix of Indian folk with Western influences. Speaking of the Iceberg Project that was re-recorded along with drums, Desai shares, “I had to rethink the entire piece. It wasn’t easy but that was probably why it was the most interesting to record and add my own musical sensibilities to Susmit’s tunes.”

A treat for all
With Hardage currently in New York, the Trio has introduced Sudheer Rikhari—founder of the Delhi-based performing arts company, The Trialogue Company—as their third member. Following a performance on May 28, the Trio will be back tonight with a new set at the Trialogue Studio. Sen shares, “The intimacy of the small gathering makes the concert very special.

The audience plays an equal part. The energy that flows is cyclical and only grows.” When asked what one can expect from the show, Desai concludes, “Expect the unexpected! Playing with Susmit is always a treat because he keeps you on your toes. If we as musicians don’t know what to expect while performing with him, the audience is definitely in for a treat.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guitarist Music Indian Ocean
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp