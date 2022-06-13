Congress flags water issues, says BJP, AAP playing politics 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Choked drains, water logging and shortage of potable water are among the main issues ahead of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-election, said Congress candidate Prem Lata.

“Areas such as Pandav Nagar, Inderpuri JJ Colony, Todapur Balmiki Mohalla, Dasghara get flooded with the first hint of monsoon rains, making the lives of the people unbearable,” Lata said. She alleged that the AAP government, as well as the BJP, engaged in “corruption in the name of de-silting” in the past eight years.

She also alleged that former AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, despite being the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), “did nothing” to solve water-logging issues and ensure a regular supply of drinking water.

“Because of his inaction, the people of Rajinder Nagar are suffering an untold misery.

The BJP and the AAP have fielded big leaders but no one talks about solving the basic problems of the area,” she said. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said, “The AAP has no plans to address the water-logging problem, as it has not prepared a drainage master plan till now.”