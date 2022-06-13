STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt to redevelop five markets to make them 'world class', says Kejriwal

This is in accordance with the announcement in Delhi government's Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create more job avenues. He added that there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them "world-class", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

This is in accordance with the announcement in Delhi government's Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create more job avenues. "We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs," the chief minister said.

"Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices, Lajpat Nagar is a one-stop destination for wedding shopping, Sarojini Nagar is known for its street fashion while Kirti Nagar is a popular furniture and household decor market," Kejriwal said, listing the markets chosen.

He added that there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

"The next step would be a design competition in which the country's best designers and architects will participate. We will announce this design competition in the next six weeks. These markets will be redeveloped on the basis of best designs from the competition," Kejriwal said.

However, he did not divulge the details and modalities of the competition.

The chief minister said the redevelopment will not only enhance footfall and business at these markets but will also help in generating employment. He also said that in the redevelopment plan, roads of markets will be strengthened, sewer lines and water lines will be streamlined along with beautification of the markets.

On April 22, the government had given an advertisement inviting applications from market associations for redevelopment of markets.

As many as 49 traders' associations from 33 markets showed interest, he said. "We had formed an eight-member selection committee that screened the applications and shortlisted nine markets out of which five were picked for the redevelopment," Kejriwal said.

The selection committee had representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture, Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and two traders' associations, he said.

The panel was headed by the chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation.

According to the Delhi government, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.

The government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop the selected markets to create job opportunities by stimulating business activities there.

